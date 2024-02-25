Tottenham Hotspur are keen on adding Conor Gallagher to their ranks next season.

They wanted to sign him during the winter transfer window but unfortunately, that couldn’t happen. However, their interest remains intact and they will return for his signatures in the summer as per a report by Football Insider.

Gallagher’s future has been the talk of the town for a while now. He was not a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans heading into the season but the Chelsea graduate has worked his way into the team and has cemented his spot in the starting eleven.

But, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025, he was linked with moving away from the club in the winter. Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keen on his signature as Ange Postecoglou looks to add more quality to his midfield.

He wanted more depth as well as quality in the centre of the park and Gallagher has been his top target right from the start. While they did fail to land him in the winter despite being in talks with the Blues, Spurs will return for him in the summer.

Their interest in the 24-year-old remains intact and they have received a major boost in their pursuit as Chelsea need to raise funds to comply with Premier League financial rules. With just over a year left on his deal, Gallagher is in a very strong negotiation position.

While he would prefer to stay at his boyhood club, he could end up making the move to the London rivals if the two parties fail to secure an extension.