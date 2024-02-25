Unai Emery was spotted going absolutely ballistic at one Aston Villa player during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Despite racing to a 3-0 lead, the Villians were pegged back to 3-2 after two quick-fire goals either side of the halftime break from Moussa Niakhate and Morgan Gibbs-White piled the pressure on.

And although the home team went on to comfortably win 4-2 after Leon Bailey added his side’s fourth with half an hour to play, Emery was far from impressed.

Lucas Digne started the game on the bench and wasn’t introduced until just after Bailey scored but his manager was seen on the touchline screaming at him.

Although the reason for Emery’s outburst is unknown, fans may feel the former Everton full-back’s days at Villa Park are numbered.