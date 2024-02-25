Video: Bizarre incident as Sheffield United players fight each other during Wolves defeat

During the match between Sheffield United and Wolves earlier today, an unusual incident occurred that grabbed attention.

Despite Sheffield’s defeat in the game, which further cemented their position at the bottom of the table, there was an unexpected confrontation between two of their players, Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson, in the first half.

Both players expressed their discontent over a particular issue, leading to them attempting to lash out at each other, prompting the captain’s intervention, Anel Ahmedhodzic, to separate them.

 

The VAR reviewed the incident, however, it did not suggest any additional action against the players involved in the altercation.

