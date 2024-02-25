Video: Early blow for Liverpool as Ryan Gravenberch is stretchered off after a nasty challenge from Caicedo

Liverpool made a great start to the cup final but have received the first blow of the game. 

Despite a couple of contentious tackles from Chelsea going unpunished in the early stages of the first half, it is Moises Caicedo’s challenge that has proven to be the most significant one.

The former Brighton man lunged into Ryan Gravenberch, catching him nastily on the ankle but surprisingly, escaped any kind of punishment, much to the anger of Jurgen Klopp.

 

This comes as a huge blow for Liverpool who have already been struggling with a lot of injuries.

With Szoboszlai and Jones already out injured, Klopp has been forced to bring on Joe Gomez who goes on to play right-back. Harvey Elliott moves into the midfield and young Conor Bradley has been moved to play on the right of the front three.

