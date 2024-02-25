Video: Kostas Tsimikas’ hilarious x-rated celebration with Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk clinched victory for Liverpool in dramatic fashion late in extra time, securing the League Cup for his team.

The game was an intense one and was marred with controversial decisions. Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo should have been sent off in the first half for a horrible tackle on Ryan Gravenberch that forced him to be stretchered off.

It also saw Van Dijk’s legitimate goal be ruled out in the second half in what is going to be one of the talking points of the game.

In the end, it was the Liverpool captain who stepped up once again to guide Tsimikas’ corner into the back of the net with a magnificent header in extra time.

The scenes that followed were euphoric, with players and fans alike erupting in celebration. Tsimikas’ unique celebration, however, raised some eyebrows, as he appeared to make an x-rated gesture while celebrating with Van Dijk.

Watch the hilarious celebration below: