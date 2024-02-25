Video: Rafael Leao scores sensational goal after brilliant skill

Rafael Leao produced an outstanding goal for AC Milan just two minutes into their Serie A clash with Atalanta.

Milan has taken the lead at the San Siro after just two minutes on the clock as they look to close the gap on second-place Juventus.

It was Portugal winger Leao who grabbed the goal after an outstanding piece of individual brilliance.

Picking up the ball out on the left wing, the 24-year-old skipped past two Atalanta players before drilling the ball into the far top corner from an acute angle.

