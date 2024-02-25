(Video) Rayan Ait-Nouri plays stunning cross to assist Pablo Sarabia vs. Sheff Utd

Sheffield United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves have taken the lead against Sheffield United during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Molineux thanks to Pablo Sarabia.

The home team opened the game’s scoring at the 30-minute mark after full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri played a stunning cross into the Blades’ box.

More Stories / Latest News
What in-form Premier League star said about a potential England call-up for the Euro’s
Liverpool planning open top bus parade for Klopp’s grand farewell
Manchester United to count their losses on big money flop this summer

Pablo Sarabia was perfectly placed to convert his teammates’ delivery and the Spanish midfielder did not disappoint.

Glancing the ball on with his head, Sarabia’s effort left opposition goalkeeper Ivo Grbic with no chance and piled the misery on Chris Wilder’s side who, after winning just 13 points from 26 games, stare directly at relegation.

More Stories Pablo Sarabia Rayan Ait-Nouri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.