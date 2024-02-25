Wolves have taken the lead against Sheffield United during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Molineux thanks to Pablo Sarabia.

The home team opened the game’s scoring at the 30-minute mark after full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri played a stunning cross into the Blades’ box.

Pablo Sarabia was perfectly placed to convert his teammates’ delivery and the Spanish midfielder did not disappoint.

Glancing the ball on with his head, Sarabia’s effort left opposition goalkeeper Ivo Grbic with no chance and piled the misery on Chris Wilder’s side who, after winning just 13 points from 26 games, stare directly at relegation.