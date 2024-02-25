Watch: Bruno Fernandes slammed as embarrassing footage of him faking an injury against Fulham goes viral

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has faced widespread criticism online following a viral video showing him attempting to feign injury to win a free-kick during United’s match against Fulham on Saturday.

The incident occurred late in the game shortly after Harry Maguire scored the equalising goal for United.

After receiving the ball and advancing towards Fulham’s defense, Fernandes took a shot from distance and then dramatically fell to the ground, clutching his ankle as if in pain.

However, replays revealed that there was no contact with Fulham’s Lukic, and Fernandes quickly got up and resumed playing, even gesturing for the ball from his teammate.

The footage sparked outrage among fans, who criticised Fernandes for his actions, labelling him a ‘cheat’ and an ’embarrassment.’

Many expressed their disappointment, suggesting that having a captain behave in such a manner reflects poorly on the team’s integrity and sportsmanship.

