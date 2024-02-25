West Ham United want to reinforce their attack ahead of next season and they have their eyes set on Youssef En-Nesyri who has been on fire in the ongoing season.

The Hammers want to sign the Sevilla forward in the summer as per the report from Fichajes.

En-Nesyri has been a consistent performer for Sevilla since joining them back in the winter of 2020. The 26-year-old has gone from strength to strength over the past few seasons. He found the back of the net on 18 occasions last season and has carried on in a similar fashion this time out.

With still quite a few games left in the season, the Moroccan international already has 11 goals and two assists to his name. His impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed and there is interest in his services from West Ham United in particular.

The Hammers have been keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old forward’s situation at the Spanish club. His contract with them runs out in the summer of 2025 and with just over a year left, clubs from across Europe are ready to pounce on an opportunity.

Sevilla are keen on extending his stay at the club and they have been in talks with the player’s representatives over a new deal. While the talks continue, there is no major development yet and as a result, the Hammers have a real possibility of signing him.

David Moyes’ team are looking for a top-level forward who can help them maintain competitiveness in the English top flight and they feel En-Nesyri is someone who can help their cause.

Meanwhile, a move to England could be an exciting opportunity for the player to test himself in the Premier League. With West Ham keen on his signature, the Moroccan international has a huge decision to make regarding his future in the next months.