West Ham United have reportedly decided to prioritise a new signing at centre-back over the summer as they look to replace Nayef Aguerd.

This is a somewhat surprise decision by the Hammers as Aguerd has mostly impressed a great deal in his time at the London Stadium, but Sun journalist Alan Nixon claims the Morocco international could be sold to a club abroad.

There doesn’t seem to be much more detail than that right now, though West Ham fans may remember that there was some doubt over Aguerd’s future during the summer, when there was said to be interest in him from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

It may be that WHUFC have now decided Aguerd would rather leave and so it might make sense for all parties to cash in on him.

It will be interesting to see who West Ham find to replace Aguerd at the back, but it surely won’t be an easy job for their recruitment team.