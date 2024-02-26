19-year-old’s progress on loan will be a major boost for Newcastle

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh is currently on loan at Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Dutch club and he has scored six goals this season. His performances in the Champions League group stages and the Dutch league have been quite impressive.

Newcastle will certainly be encouraged to see his progress. They will hope that the 19-year-old can come back and establish himself as an important first-team player at the club next season as per reports.

Newcastle need to add more quality and goals to their attack. The 19-year-old can operate on the right wing as well as on the left. He will add pace, flair and goals from the wide areas.

The opportunity to play regularly for Newcastle will be an attractive option for the youngster as well. It will be interesting to see if the 19-year-old can continue to improve and develop with regular game time at Feyenoord in the coming months.