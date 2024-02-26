Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months.

The player was linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window and in January again. However, Chelsea managed to hold onto the 24-year-old.

The midfielder has now opened up regarding the speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club, and he has revealed that he wants to succeed with Chelsea and continue playing for them.

His comments will certainly come as a boost for the Blues and a major blow for clubs, trying to sign him in the near future.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Obviously there is another year and a half left of my contract and I absolutely love playing with the manager. Playing almost every game has been incredible. Last season I was in and out the team and it wasn’t this enjoyable. I just want to keep playing as much I can for Chelsea, keep trying to improve and try and be successful”.

"I just want to keep playing as much as I can for Chelsea" Conor Gallagher plans to bring success to Stamford Bridge ? pic.twitter.com/JvRVDMmGRB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 25, 2024

Chelsea must look to sort out the midfielder’s contract situation now. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2025. It remains to be seen whether the parties can secure an agreement.

Meanwhile, there were rumours earlier that the Blues could look to sacrifice him in order to raise funds for their own signings. They are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification and it would be a damaging blow to their revenues. In addition to that, they have spent freely in recent windows and therefore they will have to raise funds in order to comply with the financial regulations.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. Gallagher is certainly intent on continuing at his boyhood club.