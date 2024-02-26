Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under a lot of pressure because of his team’s mediocre performances this season.
Manchester United were expected to compete for major trophies this year but they are now struggling to secure Champions League qualification. The club hierarchy backed the Dutch manager significantly at the start of the season, and they would have expected to see the results on the pitch.
Things have clearly not gone according to plan for Ten Hag this season and it remains to be seen whether he can turn things around and finish the season strongly. If the results do not improve drastically, it is highly unlikely that he will be in charge next season.
A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are already looking at potential replacements and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as the leading candidate to replace the Dutchman.
The 36-year-old German manager is highly rated around Europe and he could prove to be an interesting addition. Nagelsmann is regarded as one of the finest young tacticians in the game and he could help Manchester United bounce back strongly.
There is no doubt that the Red Devils have a talented squad and Erik ten Hag has failed to get the best out of them this season.
Nagelsmann could be the ideal manager to unlock their potential. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months. Ten Hag will be hoping to silences critics in the remaining months of the season and hold on to his job this summer.
