Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool handed boost in their pursuit of 28-year-old star

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Portuguese international has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs.

A report from Football Insider claims that Bayern Munich are keen on the player but they will have to face competition from Premier League clubs, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. All three clubs are reportedly long-term admirers of the defensive midfielder.

The report further quotes the Fulham vice-chairman, Tony Khan, who has admitted that the club will listen to substantial offers for the midfielder in the summer.

The development will certainly come as a major boost for the three Premier League clubs.

Liverpool need to sign a quality defensive midfielder after they failed to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer. Although they have Wataru Endo, they must look to bring in another defensive midfielder at the end of the season.

At Arsenal, they will need to replace Thomas Partey who has had his fair share of injury problems.

Palhinha could improve both teams and protect their defensive unit. His arrival would also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

It would be quite surprising if Chelsea decided to make a move for him, especially after signing two defensive midfielders at the start of the season.

It will be interesting to see which of these clubs come forward with an acceptable offer to sign the player at the end of the season. The 28-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining the biggest clubs in the world.