Arsenal are interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

According to a report from Aksam last week, Arsenal are interested in signing the 18-year-old forward and they are willing to pay £34 million for him.

However, a report from the Sun claims that Juventus will demand £51 million for the talented, young attacker. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for him. The 18-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and it is no surprise that the Italian giants are demanding a premium for his services.

Yildiz has the potential to develop into a world-class attacker with the right guidance. The technically gifted forward is versatile enough to operate as the second striker as well as a winger on either flank. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack if he joins them.

Yildiz has been a first-team player for Juventus this season and he has five goals to his name across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta needs more depth in the attack in order to compete for major trophies. He has not been able to rest his key players Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of depth in those positions.

Signing a versatile player like Yildiz would be a step in the right direction. Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price, but the 18-year-old is largely unproven at the highest level, and they will want to sign him for a more reasonable price. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Italian outfit to reduce their demands for the player.