Big blow for Arsenal as AC Milan enter race to sign 22-year old transfer target

Joshua Zirkzee, a striker linked to both Manchester United and Arsenal, has emerged as AC Milan’s top objective for the summer transfer window.

In 24 Serie A games this season, the Dutch attacker has scored nine goals as he has really come into his own at Bologna.

Many Premier League sides are interested in the 22-year-old due to his performances, and Arsenal and Manchester United are leading the race with both keeping the striker on their radar.

Now, Italian giants AC Milan have entered the race to sign the impressive striker and they have made him their priority as they look to sign a new attacker in the summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian sports daily, claims (via MilanNews.it) that he is the Rossoneri’s top summer target.

AC Milan are seeking a striker who could potentially fill the void left by the aging Olivier Giroud in the long term.

They are scouting several young forwards, with Zirkzee emerging as the club’s top priority at the moment.

Another forward the Milan giants are keeping a close eye on before the summer is Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

It remains to be seen if AC Milan can actually compete with Arsenal or Manchester United if the Premier League teams pick up their game and make an offer for the striker.

The Premier League clubs are better equipped financially to beat Milan to sign the former Bayern Munich player.

Arsenal are looking to add firepower upfront after unimpressive seasons from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Both the strikers have failed to make a huge impact at the Emirates Stadium this season and the general consensus is that Mikel Arteta’s team is just a top number nine away from winning the Premier League title.

As for Man United, they need someone who can share the load of goal scoring with Rasmus Hojlund and replace the outgoing Anthony Martial.