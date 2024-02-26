Real Madrid are reportedly the favoured destination of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, with personal terms over a move not expected to be an issue.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano via his latest update on X, formerly Twitter, with the journalist also claiming that Bayern have a set a deadline for Davies to sign a new deal, or he’ll be sold.

The Canada international is currently heading towards the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it remains to be seen if he’ll commit to staying at the club for the long term.

For now, it seems Davies is definitely leaning more towards Real Madrid, while Barcelona have also been linked, but seemingly without much substance, according to Romano…

??? Real Madrid remain Alphonso Davies fav destination since October — but Bayern's asking price will be key part of the story. Bayern position: new deal by June or he will be sold. No issues between Davies & Real on personal terms. ? Barça have not made any proposal so far.

Davies has been a world class performer for Bayern down the years and it would be a blow for them to lose him, and he could form part of an increasingly exciting squad at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid building something special – no wonder Davies is tempted

If Davies does join Madrid this summer, he’ll most likely be moving alongside Kylian Mbappe, who is coming towards the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos also have talented young players like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga on their books, so the future for the club looks very bright indeed.

Davies’ pace and quality from left-back could give Carlo Ancelotti’s side another dimension, and if it happens, it’ll be exciting to see how he links up with the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius.

For Bayern, it would cap what has generally been a disappointing year, with the team trailing Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, while the club recently officially announced that Thomas Tuchel would be stepping down as manager at the end of the campaign.