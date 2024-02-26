Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez did not look at all happy with being mocked by a Liverpool fan after the end of yesterday’s Carabao Cup final defeat at Wembley.

The Argentina international has not had the happiest time at Stamford Bridge, having joined from Benfica in a big-money move last January.

Chelsea have spent a lot of money on Fernandez and other top young players in an attempt to build a squad for a long-term project, but at the moment it’s not going well, with the Blues all the way down in 10th place in the Premier League, and missing the chance to lift some silverware with their 1-0 defeat against Liverpool yesterday.

Enzo Fernandez reacts to Liverpool fan – video

See the video clip below as Fernandez has to be moved on as he looks furious with one fan mocking him after the game as he went to pick up his runners up medal…

can someone get @Enzo13Fernandez some food he must be real hungry, real bitey there only said better look next year wanted to punch me ? on 200k a week plus n hes just fronted me ? @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/0KXsAUJYna — lee (@liam_hollett5) February 25, 2024

Moments of petulance like this surely won’t do Fernandez any favours as he looks to establish himself at Chelsea, but at the same time we too often forget that players are human and hate losing big games like this, regardless of how much money they make in the modern game.

Chelsea weren’t at their best yesterday but their young side still did a decent job against a Liverpool team who currently sit top of the Premier League table, and who recently beat them 4-1 in their league match at Anfield.

Fernandez and his teammates will know they can do better, but there might be some cause for optimism from a Chelsea perspective, even if Mauricio Pochettino really needs to start seeing better results quickly if this team is to climb up towards the top five of the table.

Winning a trophy could have done wonders for Chelsea’s confidence, but it wasn’t to be on this occasion.