Everton see points reduction reduced on appeal, will move them up to 15th in the Premier League table

Everton will reportedly see their points reduction reduced from ten points to six points after a successful appeal of their previous punishment.

According to The Athletic, this will see Sean Dyche’s side move up to 15th in the Premier League table, putting them on 25 points in total, with a better goal difference than Brentford seeing them move one place ahead of Thomas Frank’s side.

Everton have performed pretty well this season despite being docked ten points, and this is a further boost to their hopes of survival in the top flight.

The Toffees had been given the biggest ever Premier League points deduction after being judged to have broken Financial Fair Play rules, and The Athletic note that the club felt they’d been hard done by at the time.

Everton fans will certainly be glad that the punishment is now not as severe as it could have been, and if they can put this behind them and stay in the Premier League then it should all be forgotten soon enough.

Still, it’s a reminder to all clubs to be careful when it comes to over-spending in the transfer market and on player wages.

