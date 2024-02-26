Darren Bent thinks that whoever brought Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea should be fired.

The Ukrainian winger joined Stamford Bridge over a year ago amidst great excitement, with Chelsea securing his signature in a £90 million deal after outmaneuvering Arsenal in January 2023.

Nevertheless, it’s evident that Mudryk’s stint in England has yet to gain momentum. Since his arrival at the club, he has appeared 43 times for the Blues, but only started in 20 of those matches. During this period, he has scored merely four goals and provided five assists, lacking notable standout performances.

Mudryk entered the pitch as a substitute during the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, a match which Chelsea ultimately lost 1-0. Regrettably, an error from Mudryk resulted in the decisive goal for Liverpool.

Addressing the matter on talkSPORT Drive, Bent commented: “Whoever gave the green light for the Mudryk transfer for that amount of money deserves to be sacked. He came on and had no impact.

“When he came on I thought, ‘oh this might be his moment’ – a big pitch, Liverpool getting tired. His biggest attribute is his pace and he showed absolutely nothing.”

Mykhailo Mudryk’s Chelsea career has been a disaster

The Ukrainian international has struggled live up to his huge price-tag at Stamford Bridge and his error (lack of marking) for Liverpool’s winner, against Chelsea on Sunday, sums up his performances.

Sunday’s Carabao Cup final was set up perfectly for someone like Mudryk to make an impact. Well… he did make an impact, just at the wrong end.