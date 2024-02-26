Fans claim Mauricio Pochettino blanked Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Carabao Cup defeat

After Chelsea’s loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, Mauricio Pochettino seemed to ignore Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Chelsea lost their sixth consecutive domestic cup final, an English football record, against Jurgen Klopp’s team thanks to a late header from Virgil van Dijk deep into the second half of extra time.

Even though Boehly had flown in from the US to watch the game, Pochettino seemed to give him the cold shoulder as he walked down the gangway—despite shaking hands with Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali, who was standing next to his business partner.

Following the contentious footage, supporters have made jokes suggesting that the former manager of Southampton and Spurs may be sacked soon.

Chelsea have faced defeat in all three of their previous domestic cup finals against Liverpool.

🚨🚨| Mauricio Pochettino ignores Chelsea’s chairman Todd Boehly 😳 pic.twitter.com/dWIqG91fGm — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 25, 2024

Fans posted their reaction about the incident on X, with one fan claiming: “Probably been told he’s getting sacked.”

Another fan said: “They’re both the cause of problems”

A third one added: “He knows he won’t have a job in the morning.”

Despite having many excellent chances to win the match, Chelsea were not as good as Liverpool. Raheem Sterling’s goal was disallowed due to a close offside call, while many other players, including Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, and Axel Disasi, squandered excellent close-range opportunities.

Pochettino’s position at Chelsea is once again in jeopardy, as it was at the beginning of the month.

Carabao Cup final win could have provided them some relief after a difficult season at Stamford Bridge but Liverpool’s younsgters had other ideas.

They want to give Klopp the perfect farewell before he leaves in the summer and are off to a good start by winning the first trophy of the season.