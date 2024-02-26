The speculation that Harry Kane would sign for Chelsea, Tottenham’s fierce rivals in London, has prompted a response from former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Reports in the media have linked Kane back to a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United suggested as his possible future destinations.

Bayern have struggled this season, even though Kane has enjoyed a successful season individually at the German club. The former Spurs striker has 27 goals and five assists in just 23 appearances for the club in the Bundesliga.

After failing miserably to win a trophy at Tottenham, Kane moved to Germany with the express purpose of bringing home a trophy, but thus far, things have not gone as expected.

For the first time in more than ten years, Bayern appear destined to lose the Bundesliga crown to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. This has given rise to speculation that the 30-year-old is becoming dissatisfied in Munich and may approve a summer return to the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino still wants to bolster his team with a world-class No. 9 and would dearly love to resume his relationship with Kane at Stamford Bridge.

But Robinson believes the striker will stay loyal to Bayern, and the former England and Spurs goalkeeper dismissed the notion that Kane would go to one of his old club’s most formidable opponents.

The pundit told Football Insider : “He’d never go to Chelsea. Kane’s only just gone to Bayern Munich – one of the biggest teams in Europe. They’re having a faltering season, but he’s having a great one and looks like he’s going to win the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga.

“They’re still in the Champions League – they’re only 1-0 down [to Lazio]. I don’t suspect Kane would want to reverse and go back to the Premier League after just one season.

“If he was to come back to England, I wouldn’t be hugely surprised if Tottenham had something in the deal to take him back.”

Robinson tipped Kane to move back to Spurs if he decides to leave the German capital. Even after the crisis at Bayern, it is difficult to see Kane move back after just one season at the club.

The former Premier League striker knows that he has a better chance of winning something with Bayern than with Spurs and he would want to prove a lot of people wrong by achieving something at the Allianz Arena.