If Leeds United are promoted back to the Premier League, a report claims they would attempt to re-sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Phillips struggled to get playing time under Pep Guardiola and is currently on loan at West Ham United. But the England midfielder’s time at the London Stadium hasn’t started off well.

Phillips made a costly mistake in his Hammers debut, allowing Dominic Solanke to score for Bournemouth. A few days later, he was benched for the visit to Manchester United and once more gave the ball away cheaply to let the opponents score.

He then played 45 minutes in the embarrassing 6-0 home loss to Arsenal. After that, he was sent off against Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 defeat.

According to Football Insider, if Leeds are successful in being promoted back to the Premier League this season, they may be open to exploring a move that would send Phillips back to his home team.

Phillips was a huge fan favorite at Leeds and seemed to enjoy life there. He made his England team debut while playing for the Whites, even though he didn’t play in the Premier League.

It seems improbable that he will return to Elland Road in order to restart his career while Leeds are still in the Championship. But under Daniel Farke, they are thriving and, along with Leicester City, are favorites to advance to the Premier League.

If the Yorkshire team are promoted, Farke will have more money to “spend heavily” and “a midfield kingpin” will be his first objective.

It is now anticipated that the player will be sold this summer after returning to Manchester City following his six-month loan from West Ham.

According to reports, Leeds’ attempt to recruit Phillips permanently is expected to encounter difficulties due to his £140,000 weekly pay, which puts the Hammers in the running for the player’s services.