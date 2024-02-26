As Arsenal strive to rectify the shortcomings of last season and contend for the Premier League title, they face pivotal pressure-cooker moments ahead.

For Mikel Arteta to steer the team to success, the fitness of two key players in his squad must be maintained from now until May.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a remarkable defensive partnership for Arsenal, contributing to the team currently boasting the best defense in the Premier League.

Tim Sherwood emphasised the significance of this duo in the title race, noting how they effortlessly navigate through games, as he shared with PL Productions.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager stated: “Keeping the two centre-backs fit. Last year, they lost Saliba and it was a big blow for them. But they are cruising through games, at the moment.”

The chatter about needing a new striker has faded away, as recent weeks have seen title contenders confidently defeat teams like West Ham United, Burnley, and Newcastle United.

Saliba and Gabriel Arsenal’s rock solid duo

This time last season, William Saliba’s season-ending injury dealt a blow to Arsenal’s title hopes, leading to their collapse. Tim Sherwood mentioned this when discussing Arsenal’s composed defensive duo.

With just two points separating the top three teams, the Premier League title race is poised to extend into the final weeks of the season. Should it come down to the wire, akin to two years ago, goal difference might play a decisive role in determining the champion.

As of now, Arsenal are topping the goal difference chart due to the significant number of goals they’re scoring in recent weeks, coupled with their status as the best defensive team in the league.

This is shaping up to be one of the best Premier League title races in modern day history: Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal – it’s a tough one to call.