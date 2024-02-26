Gary Neville expressed delight at Mohammed Kudus’ contribution, describing his play as putting Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick goal “on a plate” as West Ham secured a win against Brentford.

The Sky Sports pundit reacted during the live match commentary, commending the Ghanaian star’s drive from the right flank, which forced Sergio Reguilon back, ultimately leading to a cross for Bowen to head in his third goal in the 4-2 victory.

Neville emphasised his disdain for being on the receiving end of players similar to Kudus’ during his playing days and cited the performance of the West Ham star as an exemplary model for young players to emulate.

The former Manchester United and England defender stated on Sky Sports: “There’s a part of that goal that I really love. Being a full-back myself I used to hate it when the wide player would get the ball and run at you with real aggression, and tell you ‘I’m gonna beat you’.”

“Kudus did that. He’s been quite erratic at times tonight in his play. Bowen gets the hat-trick, but it’s laid on a plate for him.”

Mohammed Kudus making the impact for West Ham

While Mohammed Kudus wasn’t consistently at his peak during the victory over Brentford, it was his assist that particularly impressed Neville.

Kudus’ direct approach brought the play in from the touchline, and his precise cut-back and cross made it nearly impossible for Bowen to miss, resulting in the easiest of his three goals.

David Moyes finally received the much-needed response he has been seeking, securing his first win of the year. The English top scorer wasted no time, setting the home side on the path to victory with two goals within seven minutes.

Concerns lingered at the back despite the positive start, as Neal Maupay, who was involved in a heated altercation with Kevin Nolan at half-time, left Konstantinos Mavropanos behind to score one goal back after 13 minutes. Additionally, Yoane Wissa netted a goal in the second half, much to Moyes’ displeasure.

However, Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick, combined with an impressive long-range strike from Emerson that found the top corner, secured a long-awaited victory for West Ham.