Manchester United and Tottenham have reportedly both made recent approaches over the potential transfer of Juventus wonderkid Dean Huijsen, who is currently on loan at Roma.

The talented 18-year-old has enjoyed a hugely impressive season on loan at Roma from Juve, and it now seems he’s not short of suitors from elsewhere as we edge closer to the summer transfer window.

Huijsen looks like he has a big future in the game and it’s little surprise to see claims that big teams like Man Utd and Spurs have made some kind of approach over him, according to a report from AS Roma Live, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

United could do with bringing in a top young defender like this to replace ageing players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, while Tottenham might also do well to continue their recent strategy of bringing in players with their best years ahead of them.

What Fabrizio Romano has said about Dean Huijsen transfer situation

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside recently for his Daily Briefing column, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano made it clear that, for the time being, Juventus very much have Huijsen in their plans for next season once his loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico comes to an end.

“Scorer of a fantastic goal for Roma over the weekend, Dean Huijsen will return to Juventus in the summer when his loan at Roma ends and the plan is for him to start pre-season at Juve – there are no plans to loan him again so far,” Romano said.

“They also extended his contract ahead of his Roma loan, so there’s a very clear plan in place for him.”

This will surely make it difficult for United and Tottenham, but then again the Premier League also has considerable financial strength in comparison to a lot of rival European leagues.