‘I’m pretty sure…’: Klopp expects 31-year-old to sign long-term Liverpool deal

Liverpool managed to win the Carabao Cup against Chelsea yesterday and Japanese international midfielder Wataru Endo put on a splendid performance.

The Reds were plagued with injuries and they had to rely on multiple academy players. With several key players missing, the onus was on experienced players like Endo to guide his teammates and help them dominate the midfield contest.

The Japanese international was relentless throughout the game and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now heaped praise on the 31-year-old. The German manager revealed that although the midfielder is 31, he is pretty sure that the player will sign a long-term contract with Liverpool.

He said: “I’m pretty sure that Wataru Endo will sign another long term contract at Liverpool. He might be 31 on the passport but he’s a machine!”.

Jurgen Klopp: "I'm pretty sure that Wataru Endo will sign another long term contract at Liverpool". "He might be 31 on the passport but… he's a machine!".

Endo has certainly established himself as an important first-team player for Liverpool since joining the club at the start of the season. The former Bundesliga midfielder has been ever present for Liverpool and he will hope to build on his impressive start to life in the Premier League and guide them to more trophies in the coming months.

Liverpool are still on course for the quadruple and it remains to be seen whether they can finish the season strongly.

Klopp has already confirmed that this is his final season with Liverpool and the German will look to bow out in style. He will certainly hope that players like Endo can continue to perform at a high-level and help the team win the Premier League title, the Europa league and the FA Cup.