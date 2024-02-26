Premier League winger wants permanent move to Merseyside club but move depends on two factors

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is determined to continue his career in the Premier League with Everton beyond this season.

He is currently on loan with the Merseyside club who continue to flirt with relegation.

According to reports from Football Insider, Harrison has expressed his desire to remain in the Premier League but is not inclined to return to Leeds, even if they secure promotion back to the top flight.

It adds that, any permanent move to Everton depends on their ongoing takeover talks as well as the result of their appeal on their 10 points deduction earlier in the season.

With the deduction reduced from 10 points to 6 earlier today, Everton’s fate in terms of staying up or dropping out of the Premier League becomes a significant factor for both the player and the club.

Harrison has scored three and assisted 3 in 20 Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season and has become an important part of Sean Dyche’s team.

It is very likely that Everton will make a permanent move for him if they manage to stay up in the Premier League.