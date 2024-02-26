Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup yesterday after extra time.

A late goal from club captain Virgil van Dijk sealed Liverpool’s first trophy of the season and manager Jurgen Klopp has now sent out a message to the rival fans playing down the victory.

The Liverpool manager revealed that it was a special win, especially given the circumstances. Liverpool had several first-team players ruled out with injuries and they had to field multiple academy players.

On the other hand, Chelsea managed to field their best team apart from Reece James and Thiago Silva. The Reds managed to contain the Chelsea attack throughout the game and eventually it back from the corner in the 118th minute.

He said to beIN Sports: “Fans of other clubs will say it’s just the Carabao, something like this, yeah, yeah. You wish to be here. To come here and play a game like that against an opponent like that and win it, you deserve to win it. That’s super special.”

"Fans of other clubs will say it's just the Carabao, you wish to be here!" Jürgen Klopp with a little message to rival fans belittling the Carabao Cup and bemoans the schedule for the upcoming FA Cup game.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool manager was critical of the fixture list as well. Klopp added that nobody in the country wants to see teams chasing the quadruple and Liverpool will have to face Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

“Nobody in this country wants to see a quadruple winner, that’s why they put the next round of the FA Cup just three days after the final, and I have no clue who we can line up on Wednesday, so we’ll see that”, Klopp added.

Liverpool are plagued with injuries right now and they have already used a number of young players in the final against Chelsea. The Liverpool manager is clearly running out of options and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can put out a squad capable of fighting it out against Southampton in the mid week.

Liverpool are still in the title race and in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League. They will want to do well across multiple competitions and win multiple trophies this season.