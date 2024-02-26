Exclusive: “A legend” – Liverpool warned they’ll miss Jurgen Klopp after final win vs Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool will miss legendary manager Jurgen Klopp once he leaves the club at the end of the season.

The Reds boss lifted yet another trophy with the Merseyside giants yesterday after a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Virgil van Dijk scored towards the end of extra time to give Klopp’s side the cup in what was a pretty close encounter at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be celebrating after this latest triumph, but there’s no doubt that it’s also a reminder of the big job in store for whoever comes in as the club’s next manager.

Klopp has done tremendous work at LFC since taking over in 2015, and he could soon add to his trophy haul as his side are top of the Premier League table this season.

Of course, Liverpool are a well-run club, so will likely have a good plan in place for life after Klopp, but Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column about just how much the German tactician will be missed.

Jurgen Klopp tribute from Fabrizio Romano

Discussing Klopp’s latest success with Liverpool, Romano said: “I wanted to say congratulations to Liverpool for winning the Carabao Cup final. Virgil van Dijk scored a dramatic late winner at the end of extra time against Chelsea to give Jurgen Klopp another trophy in his incredible career at Anfield.

“Of course, this is also a reminder that Liverpool are going to miss Klopp. He’s a fantastic manager, and a fantastic leader in the dressing room. Liverpool are preparing for the future but Klopp remains a top, top coach and a legend.”

Romano added, however, that he felt this Liverpool victory could give them a boost in the title race.

He said: “For the more immediate future, though, I think this win, lifting an early trophy this season, will really help Liverpool to be even more confident in the title race; but of course it’s not going to be easy as just two points separate 1st and 3rd in the Premier League table right now, and with both Manchester City and Arsenal also in excellent form.”