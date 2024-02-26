Richard Keys claims he knows where Leeds will finish this season

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has made it clear he thinks that Leeds United are going to finish in the top two in the Championship and secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Leeds were relegated from the top flight last term, along with Leicester City, but it now looks like those two are going straight back up as they occupy the two automatic promotion places at the moment.

Daniel Farke has done a good job at Elland Road in challenging circumstances, and it will be interesting to see if Keys’ prediction ends up coming true.

Speaking to Andy Gray on beIN Sports, Keys made it clear he suspected it could now be very difficult for Southampton to catch Leeds or Leicester in those top two places in the Championship table.

“The top two are going to be the top two, aren’t they? Are you worried if you’re a Southampton fan?” Keys asked Gray.

His fellow pundit replied: “They’ll have to make do over a play-off place and find some form.”