Liverpool star claims he might choose to leave the club along with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg said that he could have to quit the team in the summer because of his lack of playing time.

The 22-year-old central defender, who came to Liverpool from PEC Zwolle, made his EFL Cup and FA Cup debuts for the Reds in 2019–20.

He has been loaned out numerous times and hasn’t played in the Premier League despite being on the bench for a number of games.

Although he is currently playing regularly in the Bundesliga, he acknowledged that if he doesn’t receive enough playing time, he may have to go elsewhere. His Liverpool contract expires in 2026.

Van den Berg told Voetbal Nieuws (via the Mirror): “If I go back to Liverpool, they might want me to stay.

“If I see that I won’t get much game time, then I might choose to leave. It’s really important to me that I play.

“In previous years, I didn’t feel like I would be starting next to Virgil [van Dijk]. I don’t know yet what my chances will be like next summer. I think I’m doing well. I can handle playing at Liverpool. I can compete. But being a starter is different. Virgil and [Ibrahima] Konate are not easy to beat. I know it will be hard.”

Liverpool’s current options at centre-back are Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, while Joel Matip is out for the season with an injury.

Joe Gomez has also featured as a centre-back but Klopp has used him more in a full-back role.

The Reds are expected to be active in the summer transfer window to sign a centre-back and they have been linked with a number of players. The most recent central defender to be linked with a move to Anfield is Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Having seen limited playing time at the club and being loaned out on more than one occasion, it is difficult to see Van den Berg break into the first team line up at the club.

The youngster has every right to think about leaving the club in the summer for better opportunities elsewhere.