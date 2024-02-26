Exclusive: Man Utd ace should be in England’s Euro 2024 squad over this 33-cap star, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United midfield wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo should be in the England squad for Euro 2024 this summer, despite the fine recent form of Ross Barkley, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to questions about Barkley’s huge improvement with Luton Town this season, which has sparked some talk of him returning to the England fold.

The former Chelsea and Everton midfielder has 33 caps for England, but he hasn’t featured for the Three Lions since 2019, so it would be a bit of a surprise to see him come back now.

Still, the 30-year-old could be deserving of a spot after looking back to his best with Luton this term, even if Gareth Southgate might also do well to think long term and opt for youth instead.

Mainoo could therefore fit the bill, and Romano has named the Man Utd youngster as someone who should be involved with England at the Euros this summer after the potential he’s shown for the Red Devils this season.

Mainoo over Barkley for England at Euro 2024 this summer.

“And speaking of young players at Man United, even though there’s been growing talk of Ross Barkley making it into England’s Euro 2024 squad, Red Devils youngster Kobbie Mainoo would be my pick for Gareth Southgate’s squad,” Romano said.

“Barkley has been great for Luton this season, so for sure he deserves credit and we could perhaps see interest in him in the summer, but I’d still go for Mainoo after what he’s shown since coming into the United first-team.”

Either way, it’s nice to see that England are spoilt for choice in that department, with Mainoo looking like someone who should be a fine option for years to come, while Barkley could clearly do a job for the team, even if only for this summer.