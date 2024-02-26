Man United told to sack ‘delusional’ Erik ten Hag after defeat against Fulham

Erik ten Hag’s recent remarks have drawn criticism, and Manchester United and new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been told that it’s time to fire him.

On Saturday, the Red Devils lost at home to Fulham for the first time since 2003 as goals from Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey increased the pressure on the Dutch manager once again.

Unai Emery’s team now lead United by eight points in the fight for fourth place after Aston Villa’s 4-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. Ten Hag and his team are in danger of missing out on the Champions League next season.

Fulham dominated United and despite a poor performance, ten Hag’s comments after the defeat were surprising.

“We fought ourselves back into the game and we get a draw, and at that point, I think we deserved to win the game,” he said. “Then in one loose moment, we lose the game. Of course, we are very disappointed about this, but we also have to move on, and we will do.”

His insight did cause some people to take notice following a subpar showing. Harry Maguire’s late equaliser nearly deprived Fulham what would have been a well-deserved victory, but United were never really in the game.

Bewildered by Ten Hag’s remarks, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor declared that Ratcliffe needs to fire the “delusional” boss right now.

He told talkSPORT: “Have you ever heard someone more delusional? When a manager is delusional like Ten Hag is sounding now, it is time to move him on.

“Come out and be honest, your team were dreadful. Every player through the whole 90 minutes. Eighth home defeat this season. ‘The team showed character to grab the equaliser.’ You winding me up?”

“United have been getting away with bad performances and still somehow winning games, but today they got exactly what they deserved. Manchester United today were a disgrace to that football club.”

The arrival of Ratcliffe, who is in charge of the team’s sporting operations, has raised questions about Ten Hag’s future at United. Significant adjustments are underway behind the scenes as new CEO Omar Berrada has already joined right-hand man Sir David Brailsford, and they have set their sights on Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth.

After poor performances throughout the season, a place in the top four and success in the FA Cup can save United’s and ten Hag’s season but with every passing week, that is looking highly unlikely considering the inconsistent form of the club.