Man Utd identify three areas they want to improve during summer window

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have already started planning for the summer transfer window.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the Red Devils want to sign a quality striker, right back and right-sided central defender at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in another goalscorer, who can share the goalscoring burden with the Denmark international. Rasmus Hojlund has been in impressive form in recent weeks but he needs more support in the attack.

Signing another reliable attacker who can lead the line for them could transform Manchester United in the attack. Ideally, they should look to make a move for a quality winger as well.

A right-back is on the wish list as well. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to replace him with a new right-back in the summer.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 24: Marco Silva, Manager of Fulham, shakes hands with Harry Maguire of Manchester United following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
What in-form Premier League star said about a potential England call-up for the Euro’s
Liverpool planning open top bus parade for Klopp’s grand farewell
Manchester United to count their losses on big money flop this summer

The Red Devils are keen on signing a quality central defender as well. Players like Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire will have to be replaced and Manchester United must sign a quality partner for Lisandro Martinez.

Therefore, signing a right sided central defender will be a priority for them. It remains to be seen who they end up signing.

Manchester United will be desperate to compete for major trophies and they need quality signings in order to compete with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.