Manchester United have already started planning for the summer transfer window.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the Red Devils want to sign a quality striker, right back and right-sided central defender at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in another goalscorer, who can share the goalscoring burden with the Denmark international. Rasmus Hojlund has been in impressive form in recent weeks but he needs more support in the attack.

Signing another reliable attacker who can lead the line for them could transform Manchester United in the attack. Ideally, they should look to make a move for a quality winger as well.

A right-back is on the wish list as well. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to replace him with a new right-back in the summer.

The Red Devils are keen on signing a quality central defender as well. Players like Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire will have to be replaced and Manchester United must sign a quality partner for Lisandro Martinez.

Therefore, signing a right sided central defender will be a priority for them. It remains to be seen who they end up signing.

Manchester United will be desperate to compete for major trophies and they need quality signings in order to compete with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.