Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old striker will be a free agent in the summer and Manchester United have decided against renewing his deal. They will let the player move on as a free agent.

The report from Football Insider claims that the French attacker might not play for the club again this season. The 28-year-old struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and he has not managed to convince Erik ten Hag of his qualities.

Martial was expected to develop into a world-class player when he joined Manchester United from Monaco. However, his development has not gone according to plan. He is no longer a key player for the Red Devils and the Frenchman needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

The 28-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the centre forward as well as a winger. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Regardless of his struggles in recent seasons, he is good enough to improve most mid-table teams.

He needs to join a club where he will get regular game time next season. Signing him on as a free agent could prove to be a major bargain.

The striker currently earns £250,000-a-week at Old Trafford and that is why Manchester United decided against triggering a one-year extension in his contract. They have decided to cut their losses on the player and let him move on.