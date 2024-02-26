Oscar Bobb explains why players want to play under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City prodigy Oscar Bobb has inked a fresh contract with the club, extending his stay at the Etihad until 2029.

The 20-year-old Norwegian striker, developed in Manchester City’s academy, has had a stellar season under Pep Guardiola’s guidance. Bobb’s impressive performance, with two goals and two assists in 16 matches across various competitions, has earned him a new five-year contract, confirmed by City, securing his presence at the club until 2029.

Upon prolonging his tenure at the Etihad, the youthful forward remarked via the club’s website: “Playing with some of my idols growing up, it’s a dream come true. It’s strange talking to my friends at home who always ask, ‘how is it?’ and in a way it is crazy, but you do get used to it and you start seeing them as people. It’s nice.”

He added: “I grew up watching not only his early City teams but from his Barcelona and Bayern Munich days. The type of football he plays is amazing and how he improves players is a big factor for why everybody wants to play under him.”

Oscar Bobb: Manchester City’s future star

Bobb has already made significant impacts on City during his breakthrough season. He notched his debut senior goal for the club in a December Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade, followed by a dramatic last-minute winner in a January league encounter against Newcastle, earning him the Premier League Goal of the Month accolade.

Joining fellow academy talents Phil Foden and Rico Lewis in securing new contracts, Bobb’s extension aligns with City’s ambition to solidify their standing at the forefront of European football for the foreseeable future.

Guardiola’s squad faces Luton in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday, with the Catalan coach relieved to have Jack Grealish available again after he cleared a late fitness assessment. Bobb aims to make an appearance in that match as Guardiola plans to shuffle his lineup to manage the demanding fixture list.