It seems Manchester United’s tolerance for Antony has reached its limit, with reports suggesting they will entertain offers for the Brazilian winger during the summer transfer window.

Upon his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for a staggering £86 million, amidst considerable hype, the winger has failed to live up to expectations.

Despite being brought in by manager Erik ten Hag, who previously coached him in the Netherlands, Antony has struggled to showcase his potential. With no goals or assists in 20 league appearances, he is now regarded as one of the Premier League’s most disappointing signings.

The Daily Mail suggests that Manchester United might be ready to acknowledge their error and consider parting ways with him.

Reports suggest that this decision will be part of a broader summer overhaul at the club, coinciding with the assumption of footballing operations by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The British billionaire is anticipated to lead the approach for the upcoming transfer window, scrutinising the effectiveness of Manchester United’s squad, which was recently unveiled as the most expensive in football history.

Antony is on borrowed time at Manchester United

Antony is among several players rumoured to be on the chopping block. According to the Mail’s report, the club is even willing to incur a loss of over half of the £86 million fee paid in order to offload him.

In recent weeks, Antony’s difficulties at United have become increasingly evident. Despite Erik ten Hag’s steadfast defence of him, particularly when compared to the treatment of other players like Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri, there has been a shift in focus. The Brazilian winger has only started one of United’s last eight matches, with youngsters Omari Forson and Amad Diallo often preferred as substitutes ahead of him.

Ten Hag has suggested that Antony’s performance issues this season could be attributed to the distraction of domestic abuse allegations, which Antony vehemently denies. However, his disappointing track record of only nine goals in 70 matches throughout his tenure at United paints a bleak picture, likely paving the way for his departure in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Antony has previously been rumoured to be a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.