Man City aim dig at Chelsea star after Carabao Cup final defeat against Liverpool

After Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in extra time, fans believe Manchester City aimed a dig at former player Cole Palmer.

The west Londoners were not at their best for the majority of the first half at Wembley, but Palmer had a fantastic chance to open the score, only to be denied by Caoimhin Kelleher.

In a wild and thrilling match, both sides struck the woodwork many times, and Palmer was engaged once again in a last-minute goal-mouth scramble that Liverpool somehow managed to survive.

Chelsea lost after the Reds gained control of the match in extra-time. Mauricio Pochettino’s team were beaten by a late winner from Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch defender scored in the 118th minute to ensure victory for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Shortly after the final whistle blew, City made waves with a tweet that they put on the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Palmer, who played at the Etihad last season, has gained the nickname “Cold Palmer” this season because of his poise and ability to remain cool under pressure.

Putting his hands beneath his armpits and pretending to shiver, he has even taken on a celebratory ritual to go along with his nickname.

Thus, there was quite a stir when City tweeted a photo of Phil Foden standing in a cryotherapy chamber along with three “freezing” emojis right as Palmer was picking up his runners-up medal.

Foden’s hands were tucked under his armpits, a position Palmer has come to be known for, which he also used to score against City at Stamford Bridge, to further emphasize the point.

While some City fans applauded the account for “trolling” Palmer, others thought it was inappropriate to pull out a player who had been a member of the team for more than ten years, having joined at the under-eight level.