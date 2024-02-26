Kylian Mbappe reportedly snubbed an absolutely huge contract offer from Manchester United as they also tried to get a transfer deal done for the French superstar.

Mbappe is set to be out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, and it now seems all but certain that his next club will be Real Madrid.

In fact, it seems the 25-year-old has already signed his contract with Los Blancos, according to OkDiario, who add that Man Utd failed in their attempts to sign the player for a deal worth a staggering €500million over five years, plus a €200m signing-on bonus for this summer.

Still, Mbappe has chosen to sign for Real Madrid instead, and it will be exciting to see him become their latest in a long line of ‘Galactico’ signings, joining legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and David Beckham.

More recently, Real have also signed superstars like Jude Bellingham as they build a truly outstanding squad of young players that can deliver success for the present and future.

Mbappe should be a great fit at the Bernabeu, though of course it would also have been exciting to see the former Monaco man showing what he could do in the Premier League.

Mbappe would’ve been a dream transfer for Man Utd

The report from OkDiario claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was behind the astronomical offer for Mbappe, with the club’s new minority stakeholder looking to do his best to return the club to the top level.

A deal like this was never going to be easy, but it perhaps makes sense that MUFC felt they had to try something special to try to lure Mbappe to Old Trafford to be the poster boy for this ambitious new project.

Had they pulled it off, this would truly have been one of the most stunning signings in English football history.