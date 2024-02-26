The Arsenal player that has impressed Micah Richards the most this season is Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal star scored a goal in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, continuing his stellar form.

In his last seven league games for the Gunners, the 22-year-old has contributed directly to nine goals.

In terms of output, this could be Saka’s best season for Arsenal. The right-winger is bagging goals and providing assists on a weekly basis and contributing to Arsenal’s title charge.

And while a number of Gunners players have performed really well this season, Micah Richards thinks Saka has been the best of the lot.

Saka was singled out for praise by Richards, who was speaking on The Rest Is Football, and he thinks the winger has really come through for Arsenal this season.

“Saka has really impressed me the most,” he said. “Because when you are a marked man, you know when you are coming through and people don’t really know your game, you’re a young lad coming through and you’ve got a bit and are scoring goals, but when everyone knows you’re that good and you have two or three men around you but are still able to deliver, I think that’s the most impressive thing to see Saka do it consistently.”

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent players this season. While the defense has the reliable William Saliba and Gabriel, the midfield has Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, it is Saka who is shouldering the responsibility of leading the Arsenal attack single-handedly.

This season, the young player has encountered a variety of difficulties, with other teams frequently doubling up on him in an effort to neutralise his danger.

He has still managed to contribute to 27 goals for the Gunners this season in the Premier League and the Champions League.