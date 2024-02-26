Exclusive: Club yet to decide Arsenal transfer target’s asking price, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Pedro Neto as he still expects the Wolves winger to be one to watch for the summer transfer window, having previously told us about interest from Arsenal.

Neto has shone during his time at Wolves, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attacking players in the Premier League, and it seems pretty clear by now that he has what it takes to succeed at a bigger club.

Arsenal already have some very good options out wide with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but one imagines Mikel Arteta would still welcome the chance to have a bit more depth in that department.

Still, despite some reports of an £80million asking price for Neto this summer, Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column that it’s still a bit early to know how much Wolves will want for the Portuguese star.

Latest Pedro Neto transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

When asked about the latest on Neto’s future and Wolves’ stance on the player, Romano said: “I have no indication yet on asking price, too early. Wolves will discuss that closer to the summer.

“But I’m sure there will be many clubs interested in Neto, he’s being scouted regularly by many clubs and he can do special things in the future. So he will be one of the names of the summer.”

Arsenal fans will surely be keeping a close eye on this saga, and we’re sure to see a few other names linked with the 23-year-old in the weeks and months ahead.

Arsenal’s transfer policy has proven highly successful in recent times, and that’s often involved them signing proven Premier League players, such as Declan Rice, Jorginho, Trossard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, David Raya and Oleksandr Zinchenko.