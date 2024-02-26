Newcastle manager says agreeing deal for £40m Brazilian star is ‘an absolute priority’

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has said that a new contract for Brazilian midfielder Joelinton is an ‘absolute priority’ for him.

The Brazilian suffered an injury during their win against rivals Sunderland back in January. The injury ended up sidelining him for the rest of the season, with the player having gone through a surgery.

With his contract set to expire next summer, there have been speculations regarding the player’s future.

The report from Newcastle World claims that talks have taken place over a new deal but, as it stands, the two parties remain some way apart from an agreement.

Which is why manager Eddie Howe himself has asserted the importance to tie him up to a new contract.

In a recent interview, he said (quotes via Newcastle World):

“That’s always been in my mind as an absolute priority to try and get him to stay at the club long-term. I see that as hugely important.”

Joelinton has established himself as a key player at Newcastle since joining the club in 2019 for £40m.

He has made 180 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 25 goals and assisting 15.