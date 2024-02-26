Exclusive: Former Chelsea transfer target’s situation is open again, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on Antonio Nusa’s situation as a move to Brentford now looks to be completely off the table.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that it now looked unlikely that Brentford would be coming back in for Nusa in the summer after a January deal fell through.

This could be a blow for Brentford, but it might be that we’ll still see the highly rated young Norway international coming to the Premier League anyway as he’s previously also been linked with Chelsea, according to Het Nieuwsblad, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the Blues will definitely go back in for Nusa any time soon, but he’s a top young talent who could fit in well as part of their strategy to recruit the best youth for the future.

Antonio Nusa transfer situation now looks open

Discussing the latest on Nusa’s future, Romano suggested his situation is now open and that we could expect a lot of interest in him in the summer, though the transfer expert didn’t specifically mention Chelsea as a potential destination on this occasion.

CFC might take some encouragement from the fact that Brentford now look to be out of the equation for the 18-year-old’s signature, though.

“I don’t see Brentford trying again for Antonio Nusa. I’m told this is not something concrete,” Romano said.

“For other clubs, race is completely open so any club from Premier League but also from other countries can still negotiate for Nusa. I still see him leaving Club Brugge in the summer.”

Chelsea could probably do with thinking about signings in attack, with Nusa potentially an upgrade on the struggling Mykhailo Mudryk in that wide forward role.