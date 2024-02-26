“You can’t trust them” – Ex-Man Utd ace singles out Red Devils duo for criticism after Fulham defeat

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has heavily criticised Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho after the 2-1 home defeat against Fulham at the weekend.

The Red Devils had been in decent form at the start of 2024, but they were without the in-form Rasmus Hojlund for the Fulham game, and it was immediately clear that they missed the Denmark international and the work rate he brings.

Speaking in the video clip below, Foster told The United Stand that he felt it was clear Rashford and Garnacho don’t do enough pressing when they play in attack, and that he can guarantee the rest of the team will feel they can’t trust them to do that job for them…

"You can't just say 'Oh it's Garnacho and Rashford, so we'll let them off!'" ?@BenFoster says #mufc missed not only Højlund's goals, but his work off the ball as well, with the first team attackers failing to put in the work against Fulham. Do you agree? ? pic.twitter.com/QWeuuuFw8Y — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 26, 2024

Foster did not hold back, saying Rashford and Garnacho can’t be trusted to do with Erik ten Hag is asking of them, so it’s fair to say the pundit was really not impressed with them, even if they are big names who can often provide a lot of quality with what they do on the ball.

United are never going to progress unless they work harder and play for the team more, with so many of their players down the years just being focused on themselves.

Should Man Utd drop Rashford?

Rashford in particular looks a shadow of the player we saw last season, and one has to wonder how much longer Ten Hag will keep the England international in his starting line up.

While Rashford is a popular home-grown talent who looked unplayable at times last season, it’s clear that something is not quite right with him this term, and as much as anything he might just benefit from a bit of a break from starting every game.

Or, in the long run, it may also be that Ten Hag has to be brave and decide that this star name doesn’t really fit with what he’s trying to build at Old Trafford.