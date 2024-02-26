Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly gearing up for another wave of major signings this summer, and Tottenham star Son Heung-min is one of the big names on their radar.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Son is being targeted by an unnamed Saudi side, along with other Premier League stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, while Real Madrid veteran midfielder Luka Modric is also one of their priorities.

Son has been a hugely important player for Spurs, so fans will surely be hoping he doesn’t leave the club this summer, as he looks like he should still have plenty to offer to Ange Postecoglou’s side for the long term.

Tottenham were dealt the blow of losing top scorer Harry Kane last summer, so for Son to be the next big name to move on would be very difficult for the north London giants to deal with.

Son previously rejected Saudi transfer

It’s worth noting, however, that Son was also wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia last summer, and at the time he turned them down.

Various reports claimed Son was approached over a move, but the South Korea international himself confirmed that he was happy with life at Tottenham and keen to stay in the Premier League.

“If I wanted to go there, I would not be here!” Son said during a press conference whilst on pre-season duties with Tottenham.

“I love playing football. Obviously money is also important but I dream for playing (in the) Premier League.

“Most people are going (to Saudi Arabia) at the moment which is really, really interesting, but the Premier League is still a dream for me to play for it, so I’m looking forward to this season.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Son has changed his mind since then, but these old quotes might offer some reassurance to THFC fans.