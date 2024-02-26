Saudi Pro League set to hand Ronaldo a ban for x-rated gesture aimed at Al-Shabab fans following Messi chants

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing disciplinary action after making an obscene gesture during Al-Nassr’s recent match against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.
The incident occurred when Ronaldo responded to chants from Al-Shabab fans, who teased him with “Lionel Messi” taunts throughout the game.
After scoring a penalty to open the scoring, Ronaldo celebrated in front of the opposing fans, making an x-rated gesture at them.
While the gesture wasn’t captured on camera during the live broadcast, fan footage circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism towards the Portuguese star.
Al-Shabab fans chanting: "Messi, Messi"
Reports from Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah suggest that the Saudi Pro League’s Disciplinary Committee is considering imposing a two-game suspension on Ronaldo, along with a fine, for his unsportsmanlike behavior.
Arriyadiyah posted on X:
“Al-Riyadiya sources: The Disciplinary Committee is moving to suspend the Portuguese captain for two matches and fine him due to unsportsmanlike behavior.”
This incident isn’t the first time Ronaldo has been provoked by Messi-related chants. Despite publicly expressing respect for his rival Messi, Ronaldo’s actions in such situations have raised questions about his true sentiments.