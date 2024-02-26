Spurs are gearing up for the summer transfer window, with several players on their radar.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are in talks to secure the signature of France international Adrien Rabiot for next season.

The central midfielder has less than six months remaining on his Juventus contract, which is set to expire at the end of June.

The prospect of signing someone of Rabiot’s profile on a free transfer has attracted several Premier League clubs, including the Lilywhites, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United also reportedly interested.

Speaking to The Spurs News, Graham Bailey confirmed that Spurs are pursuing a midfielder in the summer to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Rabiot could be the one to fill the void left by the Danish midfielder.

He claims that ‘Ange quite likes’ Hojbjerg, but Spurs may opt to sell him due to his current standing in the team and wages.

The journalist said:

“From what we’re hearing, they do want another midfielder in. We expect Hojbjerg to leave in the summer if they can find someone.

“Ange quite likes Hojbjerg, from I’m told, but in terms of his salary and standing in the squad, they’re ready to move on and so is he. I think if they’ve got a chance at a real worldie central midfielder, I think they’ll pull the trigger on it, I do.

“There are a few options out there, Rabiot on a free. They are in conversations and looking around. He’s one of the best free agents on the market and has had a brilliant season for Juventus.”

The Danish midfielder has seen a reduced role under Ange Postecoglou with the Australian preferring the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr as his preferred starting duo.

But he has put in solid performances every time he has been called on from the bench, which is not surprising given his consistent performance for Spurs since joining the club.