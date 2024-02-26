Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has surprisingly admitted that he only made one recent signing for the club due to a lack of other good options available on the market at the time.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer after the Denmark international showed great potential in his time in Serie A, and he’s proven to be a pretty smart signing for Ten Hag’s side as well, even if he was a little slow to get going.

Hojlund’s fine recent form will surely show that Man Utd made the right choice in signing him, and though Ten Hag is clearly happy with the deal, he also made the strange choice of admitting that he didn’t really have any alternatives.

See below for the Dutchman’s quotes, as per Fabrizio Romano’s post on X, formerly Twitter…

??? Ten Hag on Højlund: "We were happy to bring Rasmus in, because if I saw the striker options, and the available striker options, there was really a shortage on good options". "We were very happy to sign Højlund, he is a player to the level of Man United". pic.twitter.com/1eaVfDjkgz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2024

This isn’t exactly the biggest compliment to Hojlund, but hopefully the 21-year-old will get what his manager means!

Fabrizio Romano praises Hojlund and suggests next striker signing for Ten Hag

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier today for his Daily Briefing column, Romano praised Hojlund and suggested that United could do well to sign an experienced striker to help him next season, but without being a similar kind of young forward who’d threaten his place in the side.

“They (United) will obviously respect the great numbers of Rasmus Hojlund and he will remain at the club, but one more striker is needed because Anthony Martial will leave Old Trafford as a free agent, there are no doubts about that,” Romano said.

“United still have to decide, however, if they want to go for a young player or an experienced player. There will be internal discussions about that, and United will take their time despite rumours about Joshua Zirkzee and Mathys Tel. We’ll see what they decide in the coming weeks and months, but for sure a new striker will be a core part of their plans for the summer.

“Personally, I think Hojlund still has huge potential and I’ve been so impressed with his performances recently, so maybe an experienced striker who knows the league could help to make an instant impact and also to support Hojlund while he’s still developing.”