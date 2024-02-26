Tottenham defender may possibly have played his last game for the club after undergoing yet another surgery

Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon has undergone yet another surgery, adding to his string of injury setbacks.

Once touted as a rising star for Spurs, Sessegnon has struggled to realise his potential due to persistent injury issues.

His latest setbacks occurred during pre-season training when he suffered a hamstring injury, leading to surgery that sidelined him until January.

Despite making a brief return in an FA Cup match against Burnley in January, Sessegnon suffered another setback shortly after, prolonging his absence from the pitch.

And on his return with the U21s against West Ham last week, he sustained yet another hamstring injury, forcing him off the pitch after just 37 minutes.

Tottenham have now confirmed on their official website that the player has undergone a surgery.

The club statement read:

“Ryan Sessegnon has undergone surgery to his right hamstring following an injury during an Under-21s match.

The 23-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training.”

The latest injury could potentially mean he has played his last game for the club amid speculations that Spurs will move him on in the summer.

Due to the multitude of injuries he has endured in his brief career so far, the 23-year-old appears to be one of those players blessed with incredible potential but consistently thwarted from fully realizing it due to persistent injuries.